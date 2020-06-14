Masari (MSR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,660.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Masari has a market cap of $237,438.33 and approximately $6,660.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 13,689,896 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

