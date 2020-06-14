Matchpool Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Matchpool token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Matchpool has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Matchpool has a market cap of $147,615.12 and $218.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.90 or 0.05339966 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002408 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00054599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012925 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool (CRYPTO:GUP) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

