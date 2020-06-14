Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Materialise posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Materialise had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.38 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

MTLS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.23. 125,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,103. Materialise has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,261.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 91.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

