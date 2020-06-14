Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Down 11.2% in May

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 438,100 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the May 14th total of 493,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7,345.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 18.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Matrix Service stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,033. The company has a market capitalization of $263.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.40. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $248.33 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

