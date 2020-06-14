MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to report $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.54. 505,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $180.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.86.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

