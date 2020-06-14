MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,370.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.97 or 0.02496872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.60 or 0.02535584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00469413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00700414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00067567 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017921 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00545896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

