Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Down 11.3% in May

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 727,600 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the May 14th total of 820,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.42. 305,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -687.50%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

