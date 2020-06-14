Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the May 14th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 39,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,362. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $474.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

