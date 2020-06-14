Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 10.4% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

MRK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.30. 15,864,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,056,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $192.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

