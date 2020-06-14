Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the May 14th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,783. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $251.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $51.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.34 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

