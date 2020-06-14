Monero Classic (XMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $748.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $748.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00700680 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005604 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001687 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,904,230 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

