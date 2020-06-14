Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $54.66 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $65.79 or 0.00700680 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Graviex, Bittrex and BTC Trade UA.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002511 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001687 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,593,691 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Instant Bitex, Livecoin, Upbit, Braziliex, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX, Kraken, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, Mercatox, Crex24, Gate.io, Exrates, Ovis, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bithumb, Bitlish, DragonEX, SouthXchange, BTC Trade UA, Exmo, Huobi, Bittrex, Bitbns, CoinEx, Nanex, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Coinroom, B2BX, HitBTC, BitBay, LiteBit.eu, Coinut, Binance, Coinbe, Tux Exchange, Coindeal, Graviex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.