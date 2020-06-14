Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NYSE MNR traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 423,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,639. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $89,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,280.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,079 shares of company stock worth $55,910. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

