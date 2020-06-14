Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Up 10.2% in May

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 14th total of 59,010,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

MS stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. 13,730,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,079,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 99,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

