Myriad Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Myriad has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $3,493.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,736,923,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

