NAGA Price Reaches $0.0403 on Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 7% against the dollar. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. NAGA has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $2,581.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.58 or 0.05416482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00054620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012563 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004409 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

