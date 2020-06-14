Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Short Interest Down 11.9% in May

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the May 14th total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NK shares. BidaskClub cut Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:NK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,401. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $677.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.06. Nantkwest has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 112,350.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nantkwest will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nantkwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,153,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 36,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $203,864.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $925,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

