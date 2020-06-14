Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Short Interest Down 8.9% in May

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 859,700 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the May 14th total of 943,300 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of NSSC stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. 117,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $254,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jorge Hevia sold 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $104,833.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,699.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,541 shares of company stock worth $2,445,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

