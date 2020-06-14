Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Up 7.7% in May

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 14th total of 83,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:NATR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 26,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $175.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.69. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 4,200 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

