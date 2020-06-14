nDEX (NDX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $43,878.56 and approximately $362.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, nDEX has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.81 or 0.01916851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00177082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00113525 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com . The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

