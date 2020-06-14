NEM Market Capitalization Hits $396.22 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, NEM has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $396.22 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Kuna, Cryptomate and Coinbe.

About NEM

Get NEM alerts:

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Zaif, Upbit, Coinbe, Liquid, Bithumb, Exrates, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, COSS, Koineks, Poloniex, HitBTC, Huobi, B2BX, Binance, BTC Trade UA, Cryptomate, Iquant, YoBit, Kuna, CoinTiger, OKEx, Kryptono, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.