Neo (NEO) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $10.69 or 0.00113848 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Coinnest and Koinex. Neo has a total market capitalization of $754.05 million and $341.74 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.05 or 0.01917569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00177427 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, OKEx, Huobi, BitMart, CoinEgg, Bitinka, Cobinhood, Ovis, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Upbit, BigONE, TDAX, CoinBene, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Bitbns, Allcoin, CoinEx, Gate.io, Bibox, BCEX, COSS, Coinrail, Koinex, Livecoin, Kucoin, Coinnest, OTCBTC, BitForex, Exrates, LBank, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Liquid, Binance and Tidebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

