Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the May 14th total of 245,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Noble Financial started coverage on Neovasc in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Neovasc by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Neovasc by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neovasc by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neovasc by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 74,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 1,120,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.75. Neovasc has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.