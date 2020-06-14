Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 14th total of 190,200 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NETE traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,014,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. Net Element has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

