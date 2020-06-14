NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,630,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 14th total of 10,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. BidaskClub cut NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $42.46. 2,510,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $183,336,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,623,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,082 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 759,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 671,134 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,592,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $24,039,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.