New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Acquires 267,602 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 168.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,602 shares during the period. IAA makes up approximately 0.7% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned approximately 0.32% of IAA worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,257. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $51.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.