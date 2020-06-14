New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Buys 40,123 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,123 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. BidaskClub downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $259.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.36.

IAC stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.30. 580,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,211. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $287.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

