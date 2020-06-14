New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,350 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 220,591 shares during the period. eBay comprises approximately 0.6% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of eBay worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in eBay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in eBay by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 10.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in eBay by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $47.66. 10,056,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,532,434. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

