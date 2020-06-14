New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,038,255 shares during the period. Bellerophon Therapeutics accounts for 0.9% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned 1.63% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $16,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.60. 184,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $77.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLPH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

