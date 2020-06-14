New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 0.6% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock traded up $35.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,623.92. 485,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,453. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,544.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,711.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,712.81.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.