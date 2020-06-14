New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Has $4.73 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,190 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 89,231 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 0.3% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,098,835,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $738,654,000 after buying an additional 105,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $445,421,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,295,000 after buying an additional 340,919 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.59.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,152 shares of company stock worth $25,054,952. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,120. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

