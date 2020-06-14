New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Makes New Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 296,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,000. JBG SMITH Properties accounts for about 0.5% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned about 0.22% of JBG SMITH Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $27,000. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 154.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBGS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

JBGS traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 749,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,924. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $42.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

