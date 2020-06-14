New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,000. Mastercard comprises about 0.4% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.54.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.54 on Friday, reaching $297.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,504,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,867. The company has a market cap of $298.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.25. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.