Newton Price Reaches $0.0007 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Newton has a total market cap of $14.96 million and $487,866.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.01918256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00177386 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00113863 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

