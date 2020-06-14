NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,909.20 ($62.48).

Several analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,000 ($63.64) to GBX 5,500 ($70.00) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HSBC raised NEXT to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 7,050 ($89.73) to GBX 5,570 ($70.89) in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($72.55) to GBX 4,900 ($62.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NEXT to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of NXT stock traded up GBX 102 ($1.30) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,028 ($63.99). 245,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,839.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,794.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 3,311 ($42.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,358 ($93.65).

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,892 ($49.54) per share, with a total value of £49,739.76 ($63,306.30).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

