Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LASR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Nlight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nlight in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Get Nlight alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $593,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $171,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,999 shares of company stock valued at $782,022. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the first quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nlight by 1,837.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nlight by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nlight by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LASR stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 353,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. Nlight has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $868.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103134.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nlight will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.