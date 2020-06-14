NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Update

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the May 14th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 584,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 1,205,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,915. NMI has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.91.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on NMI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point boosted their price target on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

