No BS Crypto Price Down 12.2% This Week (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $38,902.30 and $17,220.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.77 or 0.05504274 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00054350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012889 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

NOBS is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com . No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.