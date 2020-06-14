Noir Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $754.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Noir has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a total market cap of $374,764.83 and $754.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.01915511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00177445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00115410 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,347,027 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.