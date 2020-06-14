Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Short Interest Up 8.8% in May

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the May 14th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.61. 1,115,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,510. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.72.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

