Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the May 14th total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $105,543.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,548.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at $698,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 113.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 34.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 65.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NWPX stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

