Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will post $138.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.73 million. Novanta reported sales of $155.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year sales of $575.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $565.91 million to $584.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $642.61 million, with estimates ranging from $620.23 million to $665.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.59. The stock had a trading volume of 187,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $850,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $506,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,545,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novanta by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,731,000 after purchasing an additional 90,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novanta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Novanta by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 171,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.