Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,610,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 14th total of 10,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $116,697.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $1,193,142.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 512,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,134 shares of company stock worth $3,031,099. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,518,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,110. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

