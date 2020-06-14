NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Short Interest Update

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 14th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. 857,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,427. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,157,000 after acquiring an additional 73,334 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after acquiring an additional 77,925 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $44,332,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

