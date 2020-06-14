OKCash (OK) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $1.73 million and $4,719.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029870 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,412.67 or 1.00064141 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00077933 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,193,925 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars.

