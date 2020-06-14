Okumus Fund Management Ltd. Has $22.27 Million Stake in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 130.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587,713 shares during the period. Criteo makes up approximately 54.6% of Okumus Fund Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. owned 4.52% of Criteo worth $22,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,287,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 413,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. Criteo SA has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo SA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Criteo from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Criteo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Criteo from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

