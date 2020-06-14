OmiseGO (OMG) Price Down 0.2% This Week

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Vebitcoin, C2CX and CoinTiger. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000372 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Bancor Network, BitForex, Tidex, Bittrex, Huobi, Tokenomy, Coinone, Neraex, IDAX, DragonEX, TOPBTC, Binance, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Coinrail, B2BX, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Bit-Z, Ovis, BitBay, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Bitbns, COSS, Hotbit, DigiFinex, Poloniex, CoinBene, GOPAX, Cryptopia, CoinEx, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinTiger, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Koinex, Iquant, Coinnest, Exmo, Cobinhood, AirSwap, OTCBTC, HitBTC, BitMart, Radar Relay, Crex24, Independent Reserve, TDAX, Liqui, BigONE, Vebitcoin, C2CX, IDCM, Kucoin, OKEx, Bithumb, ChaoEX, Gate.io, ABCC, ZB.COM, Upbit, FCoin, Fatbtc and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

