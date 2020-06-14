Omni Price Reaches $1.80 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $831.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00019089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00470728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003352 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,968 coins and its circulating supply is 562,652 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

