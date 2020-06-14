ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. ON Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,337,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,007,818,000 after purchasing an additional 512,370 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965,654 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,813 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,006 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,822,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. 9,310,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,447,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.95 and a beta of 2.24. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

