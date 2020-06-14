OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385,254 shares during the period. OneMain makes up 3.3% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 1.11% of OneMain worth $28,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,222,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,736,000 after purchasing an additional 230,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,906,000 after acquiring an additional 168,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 495,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 203,589 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,139.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,250 shares of company stock worth $503,793. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 899,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,493. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

